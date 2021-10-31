Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) took to Twitter on Sunday to share a video of a black bear taking a late night swim in a pond in Colorado while a bat eerily circles above.
Though it was taken earlier this year, but CPW had to bring the adorable video back to wish everyone a Happy Halloween.
A bear trying to enjoy a bath with a bat circling above.— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 31, 2021
Happy Halloween 🎃🦇🐻 pic.twitter.com/IBcfRMnGvW
There are 18 species of bat in Colorado and can be found in every habitat across the state according to CPW.
They play a vital role in Colorado ecosystems as pollinators and insect eaters.
