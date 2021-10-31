Bear and Bat

Photo courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Jason Clay

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) took to Twitter on Sunday to share a video of a black bear taking a late night swim in a pond in Colorado while a bat eerily circles above.

Though it was taken earlier this year, but CPW had to bring the adorable video back to wish everyone a Happy Halloween. 

There are 18 species of bat in Colorado and can be found in every habitat across the state according to CPW

They play a vital role in Colorado ecosystems as pollinators and insect eaters. 

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.