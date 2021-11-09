The 650-acre Snowmass Falls Ranch in Aspen is for sale and it's like nothing you have ever seen before.
"Encompassing a picturesque mountain valley nestled at the base of towering peaks, Snowmass Falls Ranch offers the ultimate combination of natural beauty, seclusion, and access to world-class amenities," the property description reads.
With views of Maroon Bells, direct access to hiking trails, and in close proximity to Snowmass ski slopes, this ranch can be yours for a cool $50 million.
One of the major selling points that this property offers is total seclusion. From streams and trails, to mountains and private cabins, the only neighbors you'll have to worry about are the bears.
Check out the video below for a full look at the property, uploaded by real-estate brokerage Hall and Hall.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.