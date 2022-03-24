In case you missed it – there's a Russian oligarch named Roman Abramovich that's got a $50 million mansion in Colorado. Now, amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, there's a chance it gets seized, along with another local property.
An article from CNBC claims that this $50 million Pitkin County property would likely be one of the first assets that the government seizes if Abramovich is sanctioned. One of many homes owned by Abramovich around the world, this Colorado property is extremely private, about 14,000 square feet and found on 200 acres of land in the Aspen area. That's not his only home in Pitkin County, either. He also owns a 5,500-square-foot chalet in Snowmass Village that was purchased for close to $12 million in 2008.
Documents show that Abramovich's larger home was purchased in April 2008 for a price of $36,375,000, with the address being 1200 Ridge Wildcat Drive, found in close proximity to the town of Snowmass Village.
While Abramovich has been sanctioned in Canada and in the United Kingdom, he hasn't been sanctioned by the United States or the European Union. There is suspicion that he is being considered for inclusion in another round of US sanctions, should they occur.
Take a look at his larger, $50 million property in the video below:
According to an article from Morning Brew, after an asset is seized by the government in this type of situation, the original owner still technically owns it, but can't sell, transfer, or use it. In the case of a seized property, they describe that the asset is "bolted shut." At that point, there's usually a long legal process that gives the government a chance at actually taking ownership over the asset.
If this home and Abramovich's second Aspen property are seized, it would be part of an effort to deliver a financial sting to Russia's rich and powerful as a sort of protest over the Russian government invading Ukraine.
Once known as the richest man in Russia, Abramovich's net worth is estimated at about $13.5 billion, which is roughly $4.1 billion lower than it was at the start of 2022. He is the largest shareholder of Evraz, which is one of the world's top steel producers. Much of his wealth originated after selling Russian state-owned assets following the fall of the Soviet Union, according to an article from Business Insider.
