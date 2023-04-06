According to a spokesperson representing Ring, a woman in Silverthorne recently captured five mountain lions at the same time on her home security system.
Dated April 1 at 10:48 PM, the footage captures the five cats stroll by in the snow. One cat appears to be leading, while the others follow close behind. A second angle shows the cats just feet from an outdoor deck.
Seeing this many mountain lions together at the same time is very rare, as mountain lions tend to be solitary animals. In most cases, mountain lions that are spotted together are related. According to the National Wildlife Federation, litters can range from one to six kits, with roughly 50 percent of female mountain lions producing children each year while another 25 percent have children with them that are still dependent from the previous year. After about a year and a half, mountain lion kits tend to become independent.
One interesting aspect of this clip that viewers might notice is that the largest cat of the group (likely the mother if this is a group of kits) appears to be the second cat to pass the scene, with a smaller cat in lead. As the motion sensor light turns on, the larger cat cuts toward the home, potentially to investigate.
Watch the clip below:
It's also worth noting that this clip was captured at night, which is when mountain lions tend to be most active. Sightings can also occur during dusk and dawn.
