A juvenile bear that was spotted resting in a tree on the Colorado State University at Fort Collins campus on Friday has been relocated, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).
The bear was first seen walking around the town at around 6 AM, and CPW teams began monitoring the area. At 7:30 AM, crews started receiving reports that the bear was on the CSU campus.
"Wildlife officers did not observe any serious injuries to the bear, other than it being exhausted, and they released the bear far in the backcountry back to its natural surroundings," the release said.
Check out a video of the relocation below:
Today our wildlife officers relocated a bear from the CSU Fort Collins campus back into its natural habitat.— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) September 16, 2022
Officers received a call early this morning and when they arrived on the scene, they found a 200-pound juvenile female bear in a tree. pic.twitter.com/16Xrie0eAe
Over the next few weeks bears will be more active in Colorado as they prepare for the hibernation season.
“As bears start to prepare for hibernation and hunt for food, Coloradans may see more bear activity in urban areas,” said CPW Assistant Area Wildlife Manager Brandon Muller. “When bears become too comfortable around humans, they can destroy property or even become a threat to human safety."
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.