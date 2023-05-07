Two skiers were caught and carried by an avalanche on the north face of King Solomon mountain in Silverton on April 28.
According to officials from the Silverton Medical Rescue team, one of the skiers was critically injured in the slide.
"The area where this accident occurred is incredibly difficult to operate in as rescuers, the approach is long, and the descent is very steep and rocky with challenging terrain to move through, especially with a patient. We train for this type of extrication regularly, but no amount of practice prepares you for how much work a real incident takes," SMR said in a Facebook post about the incident.
The skiers were ultimately extracted from the scene, and transported to the hospital.
A video of the close call has since been posted to Instagram by one of the skiers, Connor Ryan.
"Last week I survived a series of avalanches which could’ve taken my life and nearly took the life of a friend & ski partner," said Ryan in the post,
"I was caught & carried a few hundred feet and left in an exposed place with tremendous overhead hazard and additional avalanche risk. My friend Ryan (@rymcc199) was caught and carried over 1600 feet and suffered a severe compound fracture of his femur, which separated his leg almost entirely at the knee.."
Check out the video below: (Scroll left):
