Have you ever dreamed of living in a castle?
If you have $2.5 million to spare, there is an opportunity for you to make that dream a reality.
A gorgeous Colorado street castle just hit the market in Denver, fit for a king that still enjoys the bustle of city life.
"This charming home has endless potential as an investment property or an entertainer's single family dream home with endless curb appeal," the property description reads.
The 7,240 square-foot home offers seven bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, five fireplaces, a covered front porch, and a beautiful roof top area for entertaining guests.
Find a full tour of the home, provided by Ripple Reality, below:
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(2) comments
Never mind I know where it is been by it a few times, forgot the address is all! I absolutely love old Victorian homes! Drives my husband crazy too! Jess
Had to do a double take at first glance as I though it was Molly Browns place, but that is on Pennsylvania I believe!! So where is this one, thank you? Jess
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.