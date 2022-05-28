A newly listed mega mansion in Breckenridge shows just how much $16 million dollars can get you in the beautiful ski town.
The 6,625 square-foot home is nestled near the base of Peak eight, at the Breckenridge Ski Resort. It boasts seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a laundry list of luxury amenities.
"The "Mine shaft" brings elegance to your mountain dreams. This 7 bedroom 7+ bath masterpiece near the base of Peak eight is the closest home to the Colorado/Rocky mountain chair lifts via a private easement," the listing from the Day Palazola Group reads.
"Fashioned in history, offering character and charm, this place will delight. The Mine Shaft brings everything. Great room, Theater, entertainment space, wet bar, main bedroom retreat," it says.
Check out the video below for a full look at the property!
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.