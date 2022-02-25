Do you dream of living on the slopes?
A beautiful mansion nestled in a former Colorado ski area has been listed by the luxury Hall and Hall real estate brokerage, and for a whopping $13,500,000 it can be yours.
"Situated on the summit of the former East Arapahoe Ski Area, Bear Mountain Estate encompasses varied terrain, over 51± acres, while offering incredibly dramatic elevation change, including steep slopes that are heavily wooded with ponderosa pine and evergreen trees. The heavily wooded areas are interspersed by open grassy meadows, while boasting views of downtown Denver that are next to impossible to replicate," the property description reads.
The home is located on the former Arapahoe East Ski Area, and boasts an astounding 17,000 square feet, 9 bedrooms, and 8.5 bathrooms.
Check out the video below for a full look at the property:
For more information about this property, please visit hallhall.com.
