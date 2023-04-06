According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, they're looking to identify two women responsible for a dog that bit a customer at a Home Depot in Evergreen.
The women had the dog with them in the store when they asked a customer if they would give the dog a treat as part of the training they were conducting. The customer agreed and gave a treat to the dog, who then bit the customer in the face.
Injuries that were sustained by the customer were severe and will require surgery.
Anyone who recognizes one or both of the women that were with the dog are asked to call animal control at 303-271-5070.
