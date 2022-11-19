The victim whose foot was discovered floating in a hot spring at Yellowstone National Park in August has been positively identified as 70-year-old Il Hun Ro, of Los Angeles, California, according to a news release from the National Park Service (NPS).
Part of a human foot was found by a national park employee in Abyss Pool, which is located on the southern side of the park, on August 16.
Abyss Pool is a well known thermal hot spring, with a depth of around 50 feet. According to NPS, the pool's temperature is approximately 140 degrees F.
"The investigation determined, to the best of our knowledge, that an unwitnessed incident involving one individual happened on the morning of July 31, 2022, at Abyss Pool, and no foul play occurred. Based on a lack of evidence, the circumstances surrounding the death of Ro remain unknown," the release said.
Ro's family has since been notified and the investigation has concluded.
"Visitors are reminded to stay on boardwalks and trails in thermal areas and exercise extreme caution around thermal features. The ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface," officials warned in an earlier release
(3) comments
Why don't they put up safety fences around the deadly hot water areas?
Because it would look like terrible and totally ruin the beauty of the park. Why can't people just observe the rules of the park?
Why don't low IQ people read the signs and do what they say? Clearly youve never been there. And never should go there.
