The man that was found dead at the High Line Canal in Denver on Friday has been identified as 18-year-old Alex Malone, according to officials at the Denver Police Department.
Malone's body was discovered in the canal, near the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood of Denver, at about 10:30 AM. His manner of death has not yet been made available, but the incident is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
