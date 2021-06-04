According to the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office, a man was attacked in the area of Midland Trail along County Road 304 near Buena Vista, Colorado.
The incident took place on June 3 around 3:30 PM when the male victim was partaking in target practice. At this point, he was attacked by a male that used a stick and a rock as weapons. During the attack, the suspect also made the victim take all of his clothing off.
While the suspect fled the scene shortly before officers arrived, information helped officers identify a suspect as Thomas Labosky, 35, of the Denver area. Police were able to locate the suspect as he fled toward County Road 315 and the suspect was taken into custody without issue. He was charged with attempted first degree murder, second degree assault, unlawful sexual conduct, felony menacing, false imprisonment, and harassment.
The victim had visible face and head trauma and was transported via ambulance to a local medical center.
Thanks goes out to the law enforcement agencies on the case, including the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office, the Salida Police Department, and the Buena Vista Police Department.
The suspect is currently being held at Chaffee County Detention Facility.
Midland Trail is a very popular 3-mile trail near Buena Vista. It's a multi-use trail and consists of a dirt and gravel road with access from downtown near the Arkansas River. This should not be confused with the Midland Tunnels, which are located along County Road 371 in a similar area.
As readers will likely note, many questions remain unanswered in this case. This report was written based on information that has been publicly released at this time. Additional details may be released regarding this incident as court proceedings take place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.