In mid-march, news broke that a Colorado couple was suspected of boobytrapping their home in Highlands Ranch after a man heard a loud boom and was hit with a wire while approaching a front door. A later investigation revealed similar booby-trapping devices on the front and back door of the home, resulting in the arrest of a couple and multiple charges.
The couple has since been released on bail and is awaiting a court date. Since then, Vice News did a deep dive into the people involved.
According to Vice News, one of the suspects, Tracy Jo Remington believed the devices were needed "to protect her against enemies of the QAnon movement."
Remington has a history in belief of conspiracy theories prior to the emergence of the QAnon movement in 2017 and has since been involved in QAnon as a prominent figure.
In 2008, she claimed her then-husband, now ex-husband was involved with creating child pornography, shooting him and subsequently serving 16 months in prison. She later claimed he worked for the Clinton Foundation. Vice News noted that no evidence existed for either claim.
Remington went on to post many videos, which gained her notoriety in the conspiracy world, with an archived Twitter account showing she had nearly 14,000 followers.
The couple is set to appear in court next month.
Read the full in-depth Vice News report here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(4) comments
When will we see the Out There Colorado article on the low life ANTIFA scum violence and destruction?
When will people stop with the whataboutisms and start holding everyone accountable for their own unacceptable actions?
well put!
Too many people these days just can't deal with reality, so they make up whatever they want to believe and follow it to extreme and sometimes deadly ends.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.