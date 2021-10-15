A state known for mountains and wild weather, hazards are never far when traveling in Colorado.
At about 9:30 AM, it was reported that a sinkhole had developed on Colorado State Highway 14 between Rustic and Gould, at mile marker 79 – a stretch also known as Poudre Canyon Road. It was later determined that this 'sinkhole' was actually the result of a "very large boulder" crashing into the road from above before continuing to roll down a hill on the other side, resulting in some serious damage.
Westbound lanes the road were closed as a result. No injuries were reported, but traffic flow has been switched to be altering directionally on eastbound lanes, resulting in some delays.
Road damage left behind by the boulder is found 10 miles east of Cameron Pass at Mile Point 79, which is "between Sleepin Elephant and County Road 126."
Poudre Canyon has steep walls in some spots, making it possible for rolling rocks to reach the road at times. While this is a relatively rare occurrence and even more rare that a vehicle gets hit, it is important to drive with caution and heed road sign warnings.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.