A series of winter weather advisories that went into effect on Tuesday night remain in place through Thursday in a large region of Colorado, according to the National Weather Service, with additional advisories set to be activated later in the day on Wednesday. The forecasting service has stated that this wintery weather will likely impact travel, resulting in limited visibility on roads and "very difficult to impossible" travel conditions in heavier hit areas.
Mapping from the National Weather Service currently shows that snow will be widespread, with the up to 18 inches possible in mountains southwest of Aspen being the highest total on the 'expected snowfall' map.
The various advisories that have been issued are detailed below:
- Elkhead, Park Mountains, and Flat Tops (until noon on Thursday) – 5 to 10 inches possible, maybe more above tree line
- Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys, West Elk Mountains, Sawatch Mountains (until 6 PM on Thursday) – strong winds, 5 to 10 inches possible, maybe more above tree line
- Western Mosquito Range and Eastern Sawatch Mountains (Wednesday at 6 PM through noon Thursday) – strong winds, 2 to 6 inches possible
- Rabbit Ears Pass, Rocky Mountain National Park, Medicine Bow Range, Summit County peaks, Mosquito Range, Indian Peaks (from 6 PM Wednesday through noon Thursday) – 4 to 8 inches possible
See the location of these advisories on the map below:
Stay up-to-date with the forecast and alerts on the National Weather Service website.
