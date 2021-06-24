If you're hiking in Pike National Forest this weekend, there's a good chance you'll hear the roar of an engine from the trail.
The 99th running of the Pikes Peak Hill Climb, hosted by The Broadmoor, is set to take place on Sunday, June 27. Also known as 'the race to the clouds,' the route ends at the summit of Pikes Peak at 14,115 feet following 156 turns over 12.42 miles.
The race is set to start at 7:30 AM and tickets to attend can still be purchased. Typically, a 'Fan Fest' event is held in Colorado Springs during race week, but this was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to event organizers.
It's likely that racers will be heard on the route in days leading up to the race during practice sessions.
The trail from Devils Playground to the summit, which is a section of the Crags route, will be closed during race day. Barr Trail will remain open.
Believe it or not, it's actually been forecasted that Pikes Peak will get a few inches of snow this weekend as temperatures drop below freezing. Whether or not this could impact the race is to be determined. Race activities have taken place in poor weather conditions before, with Travis Pastrana describing hail, fog, and rain (and wildlife) as hazards he's faced on the course in the past.
See a point-of-view angle of what it's like to be a racer on the track below:
