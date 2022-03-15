At about 1 AM on Tuesday morning, a 911 caller reported a vehicle on fire in Boulder Canyon. Upon investigation, authorities found an abandoned vehicle, fully engulfed in flames.
When firefighters arrived, they were able to extinguish the fire without it spreading elsewhere. The vehicle was determined to be a total loss with all identifying information on the vehicle destroyed.
The only detail about the vehicle that authorities have is that it is believed to be a 2010 to 2015 Dodge 1500 four-door pickup. No one was in the vehicle at the time of the fire and no one was found in the immediate area.
The vehicle fire was located on the 33000 block of Boulder Canyon Drive. Images from Google Maps show that this address is in a scenic portion of the canyon with steep walls on each side.
Boulder Canyon Drive is located in unincorporated Boulder County, cutting through Boulder Canyon. It connects the western Boulder area to the mountain town of Nederland.
Anyone with information on the matter is asked to call the Boulder County Sheriff's Office at 303-441-4444.
While snow has fallen in recent days and weeks, fire risk remains relevant in Colorado as roughly 92 percent of the state experiences drought. Persistent wildfire risk is one reason why the discovery of the flaming vehicle was cause for concern.
Thanks goes out to the groups involved in putting this fire out, including the Boulder County Sheriff's Office and the Sugarloaf Fire Protection District.
