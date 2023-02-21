Denver's Dos Luces Brewery reports that they will be closed until further notice after a vehicle crashed into their building. The brewery reports that no one was at the brewery at the time of the accident and that their employees and patrons are alright.
Per a social media post from the brewery: "We are concerned for those who were in the car. Out of respect for them, we will not [be] sharing any other details at this time. Once we have confirmed they are okay, we can talk about the impact on us and the business, but right now, our thoughts are with them."
Dos Luces Brewery is located at 1236 South Broadway in Denver. According to the company website, all Dos Luces beers start with blue corn malted in Colorado as the main ingredient. They are known for specializing in chicha and pulque, with chicha being a beer brewed from corn and their pulque being a corn-based beer that also features fermented sap of the maguey plant.
Look for additional updates regarding their closure on Dos Luces Brewery social media pages.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.