Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic urban environment. Photo Credit: m-gucci (iStock).

Photo Credit: m-gucci (iStock).

 m-gucci

Denver's Dos Luces Brewery reports that they will be closed until further notice after a vehicle crashed into their building. The brewery reports that no one was at the brewery at the time of the accident and that their employees and patrons are alright.

Per a social media post from the brewery: "We are concerned for those who were in the car. Out of respect for them, we will not [be] sharing any other details at this time. Once we have confirmed they are okay, we can talk about the impact on us and the business, but right now, our thoughts are with them."

Dos Luces Brewery is located at 1236 South Broadway in Denver. According to the company website, all Dos Luces beers start with blue corn malted in Colorado as the main ingredient. They are known for specializing in chicha and pulque, with chicha being a beer brewed from corn and their pulque being a corn-based beer that also features fermented sap of the maguey plant.

Look for additional updates regarding their closure on Dos Luces Brewery social media pages.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.