Photo Credit: Wellington Fire Protection District (via Twitter).

An early morning crash caused a commotion in the tiny town of Wellington, Colorado, when a vehicle careened off of southbound I-25 before colliding with a garage and multiple antique vehicles.

Tracks at the scene indicate that the vehicle that crashed into the garage had left the road approximately 150 feet before the collision, colliding with a power pole in the process. The vehicle that caused the chaos was determined to be abandoned by the time authorities arrived. No driver was present at the crash site or on the property.

Two antique Chevrolet cars were inside of the garage when the accident occurred, both damaged. A Toyota Camry was also damaged.

The case has been handed over to Colorado State Patrol.

See video from the scene below:

This is a developing story.

