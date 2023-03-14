Who says you can't get good sushi in a landlocked state?
According to Yelp's 'Top 100 US Restaurants of 2023' list, the Mile High City has one of the best sushi restaurants around, but there is a twist – the entire menu is vegan.
Wellness Sushi, located in Denver, was ranked 73rd on the list for their innovative take on the classic genre. According to Yelp, Wellness Sushi does a pretty great job of imitating traditional sushi dishes using no animal products.
"Fans say they’re succeeding, with items such as the signature krab salad, which uses young jackfruit and tofu to replace the surimi/blue crab mix typically found in many sushi rolls. Or the Ohnagi Roll with grilled eggplant and secret sauce, instead of unagi (freshwater eel)," the list reads.
The restaurant currently has 4.5 stars on Yelp, along with dozens of positive reviews.
"This was the best sushi I have ever had in my life hands down. Plant or animal based, this vegan sushi wrecked everything else. [...] Onigiri was literally dead on perfection. Indistinguishable from the traditional Japanese flavor," reviewer Richard H said for example.
Wellness Sushi was the only restaurant in Colorado to make the list this year and was one of six sushi spots mentioned. For a look at Yelps other top picks, check out the full list here.
Would you give vegan sushi a shot? Let us know in the comment section!
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.