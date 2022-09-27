Yesterday, news broke that Telluride resident and famed ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson went missing on 26,781-foot Mount Manaslu in Nepal. While it was initially reported that Nelson had fallen into a 25-meter crevasse, varying accounts are now emerging.
According to an article published by Everest Chronicle that cited Nelson's outfitter, Jiban Ghimire of Shangri-La Trek, Nelson's ski blade "skidded off" a few meters below the peak, resulting in a potentially big fall that they estimate could have been up to 3,000 feet.
Another account that comes from eyewitness reports suggests that a significant avalanche that took place on the mountain around the same time may have been a factor in Nelson's fall, with her partner, Jim Morrison, able to escape the debris.
A helicopter conducted a search for Nelson throughout the day on the south slope of the mountain, with plans to continue the search tomorrow.
This is a developing news story, with news coming from a remote part of the world. Details may change as more accounts become known and are published. This piece consists of the information that's currently available at time of publishing.
A North Face athlete and the mother of two, Nelson, 49, has been called the most prolific ski mountaineer of her generation.
