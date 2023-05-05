Vandalized sign Gog

Photo Credit: Tamera Twitty 

Officials from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) have confirmed that a vandal or vandals entered Garden of the Gods Park after-hours on April 27, damaging the sign at the park's main entrance. 

On the following morning, a park employee discovered that the 's' in Garden of the Gods appeared to have been carved out of the stone sign. 

Missing 'S'

Photo Credit: Tamera Twitty 

According to a report by KRDO, the sign at the Visitor and Nature Center was also damaged that night. 

There are no suspects at this time, police said. The City of Colorado Springs has not yet publicly shared plans to correct the sign. 

Anyone with information on this incident, or that saw anything suspicious at the park on April 27, should contact police at (719) 444-7240. 

Sojourner
Sojourner

Not as bad looking as when the City (Mayor Suthers) decided they wanted to put a blue frame in the Garden of the Gods. https://www.9news.com/article/news/local/city-getting-rid-of-that-big-blue-frame-in-garden-of-the-gods/73-500358972

82nd Airborne
82nd Airborne

Well if the religious zealot wanted to finish the job correctly they would've carved out the 'the' as well!

bobsyouruncle
bobsyouruncle

hopefully the vandal will be found with an s shoved .................................

