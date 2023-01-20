Officials from the Broomfield Police Department are looking for information regarding a vandalism incident that resulted in roughly $26,000 worth of damage at Commons Park last weekend.
The incident reportedly happened overnight on Friday last week, according to a news release. The vandal(s) drove their car in circles on the turf in the “Red Pod” area of the park repeatedly, destroying the field and surrounding landscaping.
"This damage will affect how the park is utilized in the foreseeable future while repairs are made," police said.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Commander Nick Sprague with the Broomfield Police Department at 720-887-5282 or nsprague@broomfield.org.
(0) comments
