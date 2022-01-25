According to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, two people broke into a private snowcat in Dotsero on Monday night, causing around $5,000 in damage.
The break-in happened on Coffee Pot Road, involving a private snowcat that is used to help maintain hundreds of miles of snowmobile trails that travel between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero. Authorities believe the individuals entered the snowcat in attempt to use it to pull a vehicle out of a snowbank.
See images of the suspects below:
The Eagle County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in solving the case. Anyone with information should contact Deputy Devan Salazar at 970-328-8500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007. If a tip leads to an indictment, a reward of up to $1,000 may be available.
(1) comment
I really hope they catch these people and make them pay dearly for their actions too! They need a little downtime don't you think?
