Graffiti vandalism continues to surge in Garden of the Gods, with new rock carvings and paintings discovered almost every week. After new carvings were spotted recently, it prompted a warning from park officials.
According to officials, several names were recently carved into the iconic red rock formations at Garden of the Gods nestled at the foot of Pikes Peak in Colorado Springs. The eight first names are chiseled into rock in all capital letters.
The park also shared additional photos of past graffiti to their Facebook page on Wednesday, showing the damage to other rocks around the park.
Another example provided to OutThere Colorado by the park showed phallic imagery over ancient stromatolite fossil rock.
Graffiti vandals are subject up to 18 months in jail and a fine of $5,000, according to to Colorado State law.
The Facebook post reads, "we would like to remind people to visit with respect. Practice Leave No Trace principles and allow others to experience nature more natural."
Damage can be removed by different means depending on a variety of factors such as location and the type of marking. Paint is normally scrubbed or sandblasted, while a wire brush may be required to remove additional markings.
"It's just not okay or cool to carve on anything in the park," the post goes on to add.
Unfortunately, this isn't the first time graffiti-painted rocks and carvings have been discovered at the park.
In 2020, vandals carved a tic-tac-toe board into a 300-million-old rock formation at Garden of the Gods.
Garden of the Gods is one of the most popular natural attractions in Colorado. The 1,367-acre park offers a wide range of recreation opportunities including hiking, mountain biking, rock climbing, and trail running.
Garden of the Gods attract over four million visitors each year. According to officials, the vast majority of these visitors are respectful.
Acts of vandalism seen taking place within Garden of the Gods can be reported to a park ranger on duty. Visitors can also contact the Visitor and Nature Center at (719) 634-6666.
Editor's Note: Heading out to recreate? Please do your part and practice the core principles of Leave No Trace. Pack out what you pack in. Stay on marked trails. Do not carve into the rocks. Keep Colorado beautiful!
