According to Pinnacles National Park, the popular "Balconies Caves" area at the destination has been closed for maintenance work due to vandalism. Images from the scene show crews cleaning up graffiti.
The closure was initially put in place on Friday, November 5, extended until at least November 10.
According to the park's announcement regarding the issue, "graffiti that took a couple of minutes to spray will take well over 100 personnel hours and 500 pounds of equipment to remove."
The current minimum wage in California is $14 an hour, meaning that the park is spending at least $1,400 for the labor of cleaning the spot.
Graffiti not only causes an unsightly scene, it can permanently alter rocks and lead to erosion during the cleaning process.
Pinnacles National Park protects a mountainous area of the Salinas Valley in California, spanning more than 26,000 acres. The park is known for unique rock formations and talus caves.
Find the principles of Leave No Trace here. Obviously, graffiti works against their key principles.
