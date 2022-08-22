According to a press release looking ahead to changes coming to Colorado's Vail Resorts destinations, lift ticket sales will be limited during the upcoming winter slopesport season.
Vail Resorts encourages guests to purchase their lift tickets in advance this year at all five in-state resorts, noting that once lift tickets sell out online, guests will not be able to purchase a lift ticket at the ticketing window. Availability of lift tickets will be visible on resort websites.
It's unclear how many tickets will be sold each day and how this will compare to typical lift ticket sales during previous seasons. This could be a response to crowding that has been reported at some Colorado resorts in recent years, allowing these Vail Resorts destinations to better manage surprise crowds – on powder days, for instance.
The move seems to be another push toward Vail Resorts' recent strategy to promote season pass sales and prioritize season pass holders, with its 'Epic Pass' options becoming wildly popular in recent years, allowing mostly unlimited days of skiing at multiple destinations.
According to the press release, passes, including the single-day 'Epic Day Passes,' will not be limited. This change will also not impact guests who enroll in ski and ride school lessons that include lift access, nor will it impact employee and dependent access.
