A large fish die-off occurred in Colorado's Mill Creek and Gore Creek last weekend, prompting an investigation into the situation.
According to a report from Vail Daily, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials believe that an accidental discharge from a snowmaking tank on Vail Mountain may be to blame. Vail Resorts has stated that they informed officials of the incident.
Read the full report from Vail Daily, which looks at how the discharge could have killed the fish and the progress of the investigation, here.
This is yet another instance in which Colorado's fish population has faced a hazard this year.
In August, fish in the Colorado River near De Beque faced a large die-off after flooding brought burn scar debris into the river. Drought has also been problematic this year, with state officials predicting a total mortality of some populations in certain areas as the state dried up.
