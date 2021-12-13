When resorts were shut down around Colorado in 2020 amid the first days of the COVID-19 pandemic, many slopegoers wondered if a return to the norm would ever take place. Apparently, resort slopesports are officially back and at Vail Resorts, they're back in a big way.
Vail Resorts reported a massive uptick in pass sales on December 9, with close to a million more passes sold compared to pre-pandemic times. Selling more than 2.1 million season passes, total units sold by the company have increased 47 percent since the 2020-2021 season and 76 percent compared to the 2019-2020 season. That 76 percent increase means that roughly 900,000 more people purchased season passes this year compared to the last pre-pandemic season.
While the increase in pass sales is something the company is likely celebrating, other financial information released paints a fuller picture.
Vail Resorts reported a net loss of $139.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to a loss of $153.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. They have a reported $1.5 billion of cash on hand.
While COVID-19 continues to have an impact on the resort experience and on Vail Resorts' bottom line, the uptick in pass sales showed that a widespread interest in visiting resorts remains. The resort reports that the shift was the result of many converting from a single lift ticket purchase to a full pass or trying Vail Resorts products for the first time. A 20 percent price drop in the cost of a season pass is also believed to be a driving factor behind the boost.
The increase in pass sales has been met with mixed reactions from the public, with some expressing concern that the massive increase in passholders will mean more crowds.
