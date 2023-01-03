A Vail Resorts employee at the Park City Mountain Resort in Utah died on Monday after falling from a chairlift, according to resort officials.
According to the resort's Senior Manager of Communications Sara Huey, a tree fell on the line of the Short Cut chairlift at around 10:45 AM. An on-duty employee that was riding the lift fell from his seat, falling an estimated height of at least 25 feet, Huey said.
Members of the Park City Mountain ski patrol immediately responded and began life-saving measures on the employee. The employee did not survive.
“The Park City Mountain team – as well as the entire Vail Resorts team – extend our deepest sympathy and support to the family and friends of our team member,” said Deirdra Walsh, Park City Mountain vice president & chief operating officer.
“We are all deeply saddened by this tragic incident, and we will be providing support for our employees as we grieve this devastating loss.”
Ten other riders were safely evacuated from the lift. Three of the resort's lifts were closed for the rest of the day. Short Cut chairlift will remain closed pending an investigation of the incident, according to officials.
"These lifts are closed in support of patrol staff who lost a team member yesterday. We are opening as much of the mountain as we can safely operate while some of our patrollers take time to process this tragic event," Park City Mountain officials said in a tweet on Monday.
