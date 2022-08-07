The international ski resort giant, Vail Resorts, has officially closed on the purchase of its first European ski resort, according to a recent news release from the company.
Earlier this year, the conglomerate entered a contract to buy the majority stake of the Andermatt-Sedrun Sport AG (ASA) ski resort in Central Switzerland. The transaction has since been completed, with Vail Resorts purchasing 55% of the company for a whopping $149 million CHF (approx. $159,328,978.00 USD).
“I look forward to working with – and learning from – the incredible team at Andermatt-Sedrun and the dedicated community and government partners,” said Mike Goar, the vice president, chief operating officer, and managing director of Andermatt-Sedrun Sport AG.
“I am excited to support the important investments being made into the resort as we work together to continue Andermatt-Sedrun's development as a premier alpine destination in Europe. We are proud to add this special resort to the Vail Resorts network and I am personally committed to operational excellence and collaboration," Goar said.
Epic Pass holders for the 2022-2023 season will have "unrestricted, unlimited" access to the Andermatt-Sedrun Sport AG resort, according to the release.
"Epic Local Pass Holders receive 5 days at the resort, and Epic Day Pass Holders with All Resorts Access will be able to visit using any of their days. View passes and prices, on sale now," the release said.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Good luck Andermatt
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.