Starting on September 7, Vail Resorts has re-implemented their indoor mask policy, which applies to all employees and guests.
According to their website, the policy applies to anyone indoors, with those outdoors able to stay unmasked if they choose to do so at this time. A report from Vail Daily clarifies that "indoors" means other inclosed spaces, such as vehicles and yurts. Masks are not required on gondolas or open tents at this time.
According to Vail Resorts, their policy is in line with US Forest Service mandates and consistent with what other spots popular among tourists are doing. Vail Resorts may end up changing their policy prior to or during the ski season depending on the COVID-19 situation.
Reservations to ski are not required at this time.
Find when various Vail Resorts locations are opening for the season in Colorado here.
