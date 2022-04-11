International ski resort giant Vail Resorts has announced plans to invest in affordable housing for employees of Park City Mountain in Utah, Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Vail Mountain in Colorado, and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont, according to a Monday press release.
The announcement comes weeks after the company published a message titled "Letter To Employees: A New Direction." In the letter Vail Resorts CEO Kirsten Lynch pledged to improve the employee experience.
“Our employees are at the core of our mission to create an Experience of a Lifetime,” said Lynch in the release.
“Bringing our mission to life for our guests starts by creating it for our employees, and affordable housing is an essential part of that. As our mountain communities have grown, affordable housing has become increasingly more difficult for our employees to access – addressing this must be a top priority for our company and our communities. These projects reflect progress on our commitment and we remain focused on aggressively pursuing more opportunities in our resort communities.”
At Vail Mountain Resort in Colorado, the company will be investing $17 million into housing. Construction will take place just east of Vail on land the company already owns, according to officials.
"This project was approved by the Town of Vail in October 2019 after an extensive planning and environmental review, including a wildlife study performed with input from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The approval was upheld by the district court in October 2020. Construction was then delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the release said.
Construction is set to begin in December 2023.
