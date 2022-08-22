Snow was seen falling on several of Colorado's peaks this past weekend and some Coloradans are already thinking about fresh powder.
Luckily, Vail Resorts has recently announced the opening dates at its five Colorado ski resorts – well, technically, one is still TBD as Colorado waits for snow.
"Our team is excited for the snow to start falling and to welcome guests back to ski and ride at our resorts this season," said Bill Rock, senior vice president of the mountain division of Vail Resorts, in a news release.
"I’m so grateful to all of our team members who have been working hard preparing for this season since the lifts stopped last spring. We are deeply committed to providing both our employees and guests with the Experience of a Lifetime at our resorts and we’re excited to share the passion we all have for these mountains we love so much," he said.
Find a list of when winter operations are set to begin below:
Keystone Resort – Opening October TBD, as early as possible
Vail Mountain – Opening November 11
- Breckenridge – Opening November 11
- Crested Butte – Opening November 23
- Beaver Creek Resort – Opening Nov. 23
Resort officials would like to encourage guests that are planning to visit this winter to buy tickets online, as daily lift tickets are limited.
"Vail Resorts is also investing $300 million in the guest experience this season, with new lifts at Vail and Breckenridge, a restaurant expansion at Keystone, and exciting events at all five resorts. Guests can expect more normal indoor operations this season as dining facilities will no longer require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or dining reservations," the release said.
