After making headlines for slashing season pass prices by 20 percent last season, Vail Resorts has announced their prices looking ahead to the 2022-2023 ski season.
Next season, Vail Resorts will charge $841 for the full Epic Pass and $626 for the Epic Local Pass. This is an increase over last year's prices of $783 and $583, respectively, but not as much as the $979 and $729 prices of the passes two seasons ago.
In terms of Colorado skiing, the more expensive, standard Epic Pass provides more access without blackout dates. Local resorts with unlimited access on this pass include Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, and Crested Butte, with seven days also included at Telluride.
The Epic Local pass has holiday blackout dates and limited days at Beaver Creek and Vail, but offers unlimited skiing at Breckenridge, Keystone, and Crested Butte. It does not come with days at Telluride.
Vail Resorts is also offering the 'Epic Day Pass,' which provides the opportunity to ski or ride starting at $38 per day. Anyone wanting to use this pass in Colorado can expect to pay about $72 per day at Keystone and Crested Butte or $93 per day if they want to include Vail, Beaver Creek, and Breckenridge among their options. This drops to about $80 per day if seven days are purchased. Either way, it's much cheaper than purchasing a lift ticket to a specific resort day-of.
This increase in pass prices follows a tumultuous season for Vail that included calls for better treatment of employees despite a 2021 Forbes ranking of Vail Resorts as one of the country's best large employers. Following a public outcry and staffing issues, Vail Resorts announced that hourly wages would increase an average of about 30 percent across the board for next season, specifically seen in a company-wide domestic minimum wage increase from $15 to $20.
Vail Resorts also saw a huge uptick in pass sales coming into the current season, with 2.1 million passes sold this season compared to about 1.2 million in the pre-pandemic 2019-2020 season.
Vail Resort's pass options are often compared to Alterra's Ikon Pass, which offers unlimited access at 14 resorts, including four in Colorado – Steamboat, Copper, Winter Park, and Eldora – at a cost of $1,079 ($100 off for renewals). This pass also comes with seven days each at 35 resorts, including Aspen Snowmass and Arapahoe Basin.
Those looking to skip unlimited skiing at Steamboat may consider the Ikon Base Pass, which costs $769 and includes unlimited skiing at 13 resorts – Winter Park, Copper, and Eldora in Colorado. This base pass also includes 5 days at 30 resorts, including both Steamboat and Arapahoe Basin, with the option to add Aspen Snowmass and five others for an extra charge.
What pass are you planning to purchase for next season in Colorado? Let us know what pass and why in the comments section.
