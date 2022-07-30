The international ski resort giant, Vail Resorts, will soon be implementing a new mental health program for its employees, according to a news release.
The announcement comes after the company's recently renewed effort to improve the employee experience overall began in March.
The new program will include six free therapy sessions, free therapy for the roommates and dependents of employees, access to Vail Resorts' clinical network, free access to the Mindfulness App, and access professional life coaching.
"The new investment in mental health is available to all team members, regardless of whether you are enrolled in our healthcare plan or not, effective August 1, 2022," the release said.
Funding for the program comes from the $175 million dollar investment made by the company earlier this year, to support the employee experience.
"I am deeply committed to ensuring you have the resources and support you need to be healthy and safe and to creating an inclusive and equitable work environment for everyone at Vail Resorts," CEO Kirsten Lynch said in the release.
