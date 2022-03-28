The international ski resort giant, Vail Resorts, will soon be acquiring its first European ski destination, according to a Sunday news release.
The company has recently entered a contract to purchase a majority stake in the Andermatt-Sedrun Sport AG (ASA) in Switzerland for an astounding $149 million CHF (approx. $159,328,978.00 USD).
"Andermatt-Sedrun is a renowned destination ski resort in Central Switzerland, located less than 90 minutes from three of Switzerland’s major metropolitan areas (Zurich, Lucerne and Lugano) and approximately two hours from Milan, Italy," the release said.
Once the transaction is complete, Vail will own 55 percent of ASA and all the resort’s mountain and ski-related assets. This will include lifts, most of the restaurants, and a ski school operation, the release said.
“Entering the European ski market has been a long-term strategic priority for Vail Resorts. We are excited to be partnering with ASA and investing our capital and resources to support the ongoing development of Andermatt-Sedrun into one of the premier alpine destination resorts in Europe, with integrated operations in lifts, food and ski school,” said Kirsten Lynch, Chief Executive Officer of Vail Resorts.
Officials believe that the transaction will be finalized before the 2022-23 season.
"Vail Resorts plans to include unlimited and unrestricted access to Andermatt-Sedrun on the 2022-23 Epic Pass. Epic Day Pass holders with All Resorts Access will be able to use any of their days at Andermatt, and Epic Local Pass holders will receive five days of unrestricted access to the resort," the release said.
