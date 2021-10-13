According to a tweet from Colorado State Patrol, Vail Pass will be closing to eastbound traffic on Wednesday night to allow for a vehicle recovery. The closure is set to go into effect at 9 PM, expected to last about 90 minutes.
The alternate route to be used during this time is H24 to Leadville and down H91 to Copper. The closure is in place at MP 180.
Authorities weren't specific when it came to what vehicle was being removed, but an image attached to the post shows a semi-truck in a jackknife position just off of the road.
(0) comments
