It's official – the 2021-2022 ski season is set to be Vail Mountain's longest continuous season ever.
According to a spokesperson from Vail Resorts, Vail Mountain is set to stay open to skiers and snowboarders through May 1. This is reportedly due to recent investments in snowmaking, ultimately extending the season one additional week.
While the resort said recent improvements in snowmaking abilities were a key reason behind the extension, the company also gave a nod to its many employees.
"This extension is made entirely possible by the dedicated mountain staff who have worked to provide guests with an outstanding winter season. We are truly grateful for everyone's hard work to open over 5,100 acres of terrain and for our longest season on record," read a press release from the resort.
A page on the Vail Mountain website states that the resort is currently using more than 421 new snow guns on more than 500 acres of terrain. Many of the enhancements took place throughout the summer of 2019. While most of the marketing regarding the project promoted how the effort will improve early-season skiing, it seems to be paying off during the late-season, too.
The season immediately following the installation was cut short by the pandemic in spring of 2020. During the 2020/2021 season, Vail was open from November 20 to April 18. Assuming Vail is able to stay open until May this year, that would mean that the resort has been open from November 12 to May 1.
(1) comment
Obvious PR move to make us think they value their customers.
