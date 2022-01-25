As long lines continue to be reported at ski lifts around the country, Vail Resorts has announced an interesting plan for improving wait times – no phones.
According to a report from The Summit Daily, a Vail Resorts spokesperson confirmed that the company has an operating concept described as a "phone-free zone" for use in lift lines. Signs show where the zones are located, with a Vail skier reporting that they were recently "scolded" by an employee for using their device in a portion of the lift line where phone use isn't allowed.
The 'no phone zone' can allow for lift line employees to load skiers more efficiently and more safely, with the goal of improving the overall lift line experience.
Throughout the season, photos and videos of long lift lines at Vail Resorts-owned ski areas have been circulating around the Internet, including in articles from the Wall Street Journal. One factor in the long lift lines may be a staff shortage, which Vail Resorts has reportedly experienced this season.
The additional crowds could also be due to how the popularity of Vail Resorts' multi-resort season pass program continues to grow, with 2.1 million passes sold for the current season worldwide. This compares to 900,000 passes sold prior to the pandemic.
While Vail Resorts faces criticism over lift lines, the company is also having issues in the Northwest.
More than 40,000 people have signed a petition titled "Hold Vail Resorts Accountable," which claims that employees of Washington's Stevens Pass Resort are treated poorly, as well as that the company has failed to deliver on promises to passholders.
Meanwhile, Vail Resorts has recently offered a $2 per hour bonus to most employees that stay throughout the full season.
(1) comment
Vail Resorts is turning into "Ski Knotzeees"
