The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released a public health order over the weekend that addresses a number of topics, including vaccine requirements at large gatherings. Starting on November 19, large indoor events in several major counties will only be open to vaccinated individuals with few exceptions.
According to the new policy, large unseated events with 500 or more individuals that take place in Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Jefferson, Denver, and Broomfield counties will require individuals to be fully vaccinated for admission. Venues with verified testing programs in place can continue to have a 'proof of negative COVID-19 test' option through December 1. The policy requiring vaccines will be in place at least through December 31.
One major exception to this new policy is that it does not apply to houses of worship. Indoor event venues can also submit a variance request to the CDPHE with a plan for alternative but adequate disease mitigation measures.
The health order encouraged, but did not mandate, a similar policy for all Colorado counties.
A large 'indoor event' is basically defined as any indoor space where 500 people or more are in the same room. This can include concerts, receptions, bars, auctions, and dance halls, among other things. For an event to be considered 'seated,' thus not subject to the same rules, all attendees must be seated.
The negative COVID-19 test exception rule requires a negative test result to be shown upon entrance to a venue with that test having been taken within 48 hours of the event.
An individual is not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after their second dose of a two-dose vaccine series, including the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after a single dose of a single-dose series, like the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
See the full health order here.
