On August 18, the bodies of two newlyweds – Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner – were recovered from a creek near Moab in Utah's La Sal Mountains. While this grisly discovery initially created quite a bit of buzz, the case has since fallen off of the media radar, even though it remains unsolved.
Roughly six weeks later, here's what is known:
1. The case is being investigated as a double-homicide, with both women being found fatally shot, reportedly multiple times.
2. The woman had been camping in the area where their bodies had been found.
3. The woman were last seen on August 13 leaving Woody's Tavern, which is a popular destination located in Moab. They were found five days later, on August 18, after failure to return to work sparked questions.
4. Prior to their presumed murder, the woman had complained to friends about a "creepy guy" near their campsite in previous days. According to a FOX News report, the same man that had been previously seen in the area by the women returned to the campsite area again and "parked closer." The couple went silent after sharing information about the man's return and did not share details about his vehicle.
5. Officials have asked anyone in the area between August 13 and August 15 to reach out with potential clues in the case. The number to reach out is 435-259-8115. It's also worth noting that a wedding with more than 100 people on the guest list took place on August 14, less than a mile from where the bodies of Schulte and Turner were found. No information has been publicly released in regard to whether or not this group included any potential witnesses or if this gathering generated any tips for authorities to pursue.
6. The father of Kylen Schulte has continued to make appeals for the public to help in solving the case.
7. The bodies of the women were found by an acquaintance who went to search the area while on the phone with Schulte's father on August 18. She found Schulte's vehicle and subsequently found Schulte's remains, shot to death and partially disrobed. At this point, she called 911. Authorities soon found Turner's remains in a similar condition nearby.
8. It was determined that there was no link between the death of this couple and that of Gabrielle Petito, a highly publicized case that has sent shockwaves across the media in recent weeks. Petito's body was found in Wyoming. It was also determined that there was no link between this couple and escaped sex offender John Freeman Colt, who had been on the run and hiding in state and national parks since June. He was recaptured in Utah last week.
9. The Grand County Sheriff's Office reports receiving many calls about the case, both related to tips and requests for more information. A forensic analysis of evidence found at the scene is underway, but can take weeks or months to complete.
10. At time of publishing, no one is in custody with a suspected connection to the case. No leads have been made publicly known. According to a GoFundMe page set up on behalf of Kylen Schulte, a $20,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to the case being solved. The GoFundMe has raised $42,222 of a $50,000 goal.
