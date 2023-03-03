If signed by Utah Governor Spencer Cox, Utah House Bill 469 may mean relatively unrestricted hunting of the state's mountain lion population.
Already passed by the state's legislature, HB469 makes a number of amendments to the state's hunting and fishing policy. One of these changes is removing the cougar from the list of animals that can only be hunted with a permit or tag, allowing anyone with a hunting license to hunt or trap cougar year-round.
Both hunters and conservationists have called on the governor to veto the bill. It has become controversial due to the lack of discussion around the decision, with some feeling the current approach toward mountain lion population management is sufficient. Little information was provided related to why the change would be made, aside from that local cougar numbers are on the rise.
Mountain lion hunting currently requires a tag in Utah.
Mountain lion hunting is known for being extremely difficult, typically requiring the assistance of dogs. In Colorado, during the 2021-2022 mountain lion season only 19 percent of assigned tags led to successful hunts.
