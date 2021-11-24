According to the National Weather Service, slick roads are cause for caution in Colorado's mountains as a snow storm rolls through the state.
Slick roads were first reported last night in the San Juan Mountains over Molas Pass at about 7:45 PM.
Snow has been falling on and off across Colorado throughout the night and into Wednesday morning.
At about 9 AM, the National Weather Service of Boulder published traffic camera images of various places around the state. Across much of Colorado's mountainous region, most high elevation mountain passes have snow or moisture present.
Temperatures are expected to decrease throughout the day, with more mountain snow showers expected into Wednesday night. Totals won't by high, but roads may be slick. Southern Colorado into the Pikes Peak region is one spot that's expected to get hit with more snow. The central and northern mountains may also continue to get flakes.
As for Denver's 'latest first snowfall' record, it's likely to get pushed even farther into fall, at this point, likely into early December. The western Denver suburbs may get some snow, but it's unlikely in the downtown area.
Radar shows a light snow band trying to push into the western Denver suburbs. Expect to see a few snowflakes in the area, but nothing more than a light dusting in the grass. Lots of virga (precipitation not reaching the ground) farther east across the plains. #COwx pic.twitter.com/G90uOq8muN— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) November 24, 2021
Milder and warmer weather is expected on Thanksgiving into the weekend.
