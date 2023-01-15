The USDA Forest Service will be offering six fee-free days in 2023 in order to encourage people to visit public lands and explore the outdoors, according to a recent news release.
"The Rocky Mountain Region is a great place to enjoy a variety of winter sports, including snowmobiling, ice fishing, skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing and more," the release says.
According to the service, the fee waiver applies to many Forest Service picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads, and visitor centers. However, camping, cabin rentals, and other permit fees are not included.
"Be prepared with the appropriate clothing, gear, food, and water before venturing out in winter conditions. Check the status of roads and trails at your destination. Be aware of weather and avalanche conditions before heading into the backcountry," the release said.
Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. day, will be the first fee-free day this year. The following days are fee-free:
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: Jan. 16, 2023
President's Day: Feb. 20, 2023
National Get Outdoors Day: June 10, 2023
Juneteenth: June 19, 2023
National Public Lands Day: Sept. 23, 2023
Veterans Day: Nov. 11, 2023
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.