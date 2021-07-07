FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, file photo, a Colorado River razorback sucker fish is shown swimming in a tank at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service office in Lakewood, Colo. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Tuesday, July 6, 2021, it plans to propose reclassifying a rare Colorado River Basin fish called the razorback sucker from endangered to threatened status after a multiyear and multistate effort throughout the Southwestern U.S. to replenish its populations. (AP Photo/Dan Elliott, File)