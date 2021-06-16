FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2011, file photo, a lunar eclipse is framed within Turret Arch at Arches National Park near Moab, Utah. The family of a women's rights activist from Uganda sued the National Park Service this month after she was decapitated last year by a gate at Utah's Arches National Park. The gate had been left unlatched against federal policy for two weeks before it struck Esther Nakajjigo in June 2020, according to the lawsuit filed in Denver. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)