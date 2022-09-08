A months-long process came to close on Thursday, with the US government officially changing the names of 650 places around the country that included the term 'squaw' in their title. In Colorado, this impacted the name of 28 landmarks.
The reason behind the change comes from 'squaw' being a derogatory term once used to refer to Native American women by some. It has been described as "an offensive ethnic, racial, and sexist slur."
Here's a breakdown of what got changed:
1. Squaw Mountain (summit in Routt County) to Petite Tetons
2. Squaw Rock (summit in Weld County) to Earthlodge Rock
3. Squaw Fingers (pillar in Mesa County) to Artists Fingers
4. Squaw Creek (stream in Eagle County) to Colorow Creek
5. Squaw Creek (stream in Summit County) to Nuchu Creek
6. Squaw Canyon (valley in Dolores, San Juan counties) to Bug Canyon
7. Squaw Point (summit in Dolores, San Juan counties) to Sego Point
8. Squaw (a pillar in Montezuma County) to Kaan Paachihpi
9. Squaw Hill (summit in Yuma County) to Pawnee Hill
10. Squaw Creek (stream in Archuleta County) to Snow Creek
11. Little Squaw Creek (stream in Archuleta County) to Pargin Creek
12. Squaw Canyon (valley in Archuleta County) Eightmile Canyon
13. Squaw Gulch (valley in Ouray County) to Kaavapayawiyagat Gulch
14. Squaw Creek (stream in Hinsdale County) to Grizzly Creek
15. Squaw Lake (lake in Hinsdale County) to Grizzly Lake
16. Little Squaw Creek (stream in Hinsdale County) to Little Spruce Creek
17. Squaw Pass (gap in Hinsdale County) to Grizzly Pass
18. Squaw Hill (summit in Montrose County) to Hairpin Hill
19. Squaw Creek (stream in Montrose County) to Cimarron Creek
20. Squaw Gulch (valley in Gunnison County) to Red Gulch
21. Squaw Creek (stream in Chaffee County) to Tabeguache Creek
22. Squaw Creek (stream in Saguache County) to Porcupine Creek
23. Squaw Mountain (summit in Teller County) to Evening Star Mountain
24. Squaw Gulch (valley in Teller County) to Maize Gulch
25. Squaw Creek (stream in Fremont County) to Soapy Creek
26. West Squaw Canyon (valley in Baca County) to West Pawnee Trail Canyon
27. East Squaw Canyon (valley in Baca County) to East Pawnee Trail Canyon
28. Squaw Pass (gap in Clear Creek County) to Mestaa'éhehe Pass
Here's a full list of names that were changed around the country.
