Colorado Old Map Photo Credit: NSA Digital Archive (iStock).

Photo Credit: NSA Digital Archive (iStock).

 NSA Digital Archive

A months-long process came to close on Thursday, with the US government officially changing the names of 650 places around the country that included the term 'squaw' in their title. In Colorado, this impacted the name of 28 landmarks.

The reason behind the change comes from 'squaw' being a derogatory term once used to refer to Native American women by some. It has been described as "an offensive ethnic, racial, and sexist slur."

Here's a breakdown of what got changed:

1. Squaw Mountain (summit in Routt County) to Petite Tetons

2. Squaw Rock (summit in Weld County) to Earthlodge Rock

3. Squaw Fingers (pillar in Mesa County) to Artists Fingers

4. Squaw Creek (stream in Eagle County) to Colorow Creek

5. Squaw Creek (stream in Summit County) to Nuchu Creek

6. Squaw Canyon (valley in Dolores, San Juan counties) to Bug Canyon

7. Squaw Point (summit in Dolores, San Juan counties) to Sego Point

8. Squaw (a pillar in Montezuma County) to Kaan Paachihpi

9. Squaw Hill (summit in Yuma County) to Pawnee Hill

10. Squaw Creek (stream in Archuleta County) to Snow Creek

11. Little Squaw Creek (stream in Archuleta County) to Pargin Creek

12. Squaw Canyon (valley in Archuleta County) Eightmile Canyon

13. Squaw Gulch (valley in Ouray County) to Kaavapayawiyagat Gulch

14. Squaw Creek (stream in Hinsdale County) to Grizzly Creek

15. Squaw Lake (lake in Hinsdale County) to Grizzly Lake

16. Little Squaw Creek (stream in Hinsdale County) to Little Spruce Creek

17. Squaw Pass (gap in Hinsdale County) to Grizzly Pass

18. Squaw Hill (summit in Montrose County) to Hairpin Hill

19. Squaw Creek (stream in Montrose County) to Cimarron Creek

20. Squaw Gulch (valley in Gunnison County) to Red Gulch

21. Squaw Creek (stream in Chaffee County) to Tabeguache Creek

22. Squaw Creek (stream in Saguache County) to Porcupine Creek

23. Squaw Mountain (summit in Teller County) to Evening Star Mountain

24. Squaw Gulch (valley in Teller County) to Maize Gulch

25. Squaw Creek (stream in Fremont County) to Soapy Creek

26. West Squaw Canyon (valley in Baca County) to West Pawnee Trail Canyon

27. East Squaw Canyon (valley in Baca County) to East Pawnee Trail Canyon

28. Squaw Pass (gap in Clear Creek County) to Mestaa'éhehe Pass

Here's a full list of names that were changed around the country.

