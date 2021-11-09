If you've been living in Colorado for long, there's a good chance you've already heard the term 'radon.' A naturally occurring radioactive gas that causes cancer, elevated levels of radon are common in Colorado and it's likely that the ample amount of granite in Colorado is to blame.
Radon is the result of a breakdown of uranium in the soil, and in Colorado, that involves uranium-bearing granite deposits found around the state. As radon travels from these granite deposits in the soil before dispersing into the atmosphere, it can be harmful to humans along the way.
According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, radon moves into Colorado homes in dangerous concentrations because homes block the path from escaping ground-based radon to the atmosphere. With a home typically being warmer than the surrounding soil, also with a lower air pressure, gases from the soil tend to move into the home. This includes radon.
As radon moves through a home, it typically travels through one of several common routes, including cracks in the foundation, spaces in basement walls, crawl spaces, and other small openings.
When it comes to where the radon risk is at in Colorado, it's easy to remember – it's everywhere.
Not only is the entire state considered to be 'zone one,' which basically means that indoor radon is potentially higher than the EPA recommended threshold of 4 pCi/L, it's also been estimated that around 73 percent of homes in the state may have elevated levels of this dangerous gas (average radon level in Colorado is estimated at 6.8 pCi/L).
The Pikes Peak Region is one of the most impacted areas, which is home to a widespread Pikes Peak granite formation (along with much of the Front Range). Known for its light pink hue, this formation is estimated to be around a billion years old. Outside of the Front Range, uranium-bearing veins are also present in the Colorado Mineral Belt.
While it's impossible to notice the presence of colorless, odorless, and tasteless radon without the right measurement tools, radon is very dangerous. Exposure is estimated to cause around 21,000 lung cancer deaths nationwide each year – second to smoking – with about 500 of those deaths happening in Colorado, where radon is estimated to be the 9th highest among states in the US. The lack of short-term symptoms can also make it difficult to notice the effects of radon in real time.
According to the EPA, "granite, like any other stone, may contain veins of naturally occurring radioactive elements like uranium." Radon can also be released from finished building materials, including countertops.
The easiest way to see if your home is impacted by radon contamination is to hire a certified radon measurement and mitigation contractor. They'll be able to test levels of radon present in a home and aid in making the home safer, if necessary.
Nice click-bait, how much ad revenue did I give you by falling for this one? This is just a PSA on radon. "Uranium Bearing Rock Likely Killing Residents". Seriously dude?? That's like if I wrote an article on cigarettes titled "Poison Laced Plant Likely Killing People" or an article on alcohol titled "Deadly Substance Found in Drinks Murdering Your Friends and Family". What is wrong with you. Hard unsubscribe.
